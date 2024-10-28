Public Artworks Down the Streets of Seattle

By Barbara Mizoguchi

NAP Editor

NAP readers may recall the July 12, 2024, article about Naoko and Ken Morisawa/Morisawa Studio designed kiosk Target Forever II that was vandalized along with two other kiosks designed by Angie Hinojos and Baso Fibonacci on Third Avenue in downtown Seattle, Washington. After a lot of hard work, the Morisawas have been able to raise enough funds to repair the damaged kiosks located in Seattle’s Central District.

Six of the nine destroyed kiosks remain to be restored. Morisawa chose not to restore the second kiosk he designed, instead choosing to restore the other two artist kiosks first due to his Buddhist altruistic spirit. It is hoped others will come forward to fund this restoration.

Although the installations are temporary, the public can now enjoy the kiosks in an urban environment that can sometimes be gray, full of concrete and bleak. In the meantime, there are discussions about expanding the current project to Pioneer Square, located south of the downtown area. The longer term goal is to replace and update the bus stop infrastructure in this area.

In the interim, Morisawa is busy. Recently, street banners along 12th Avenue in Seattle were hung. It started with restaurant owners on 12th Avenue (across from Seattle University) having to deal with rodents and wild blackberries from the defunct 12th Avenue Square Park next door. Overall, there was a need for a business recovery in the neighborhood due to the pandemic, including cleaning up the park and banners hanging from lamp posts. Neighbors (business and individuals) led by Ellen Sollod gathered, applied and received the Seattle Office of Economic and Development grant.

The neighbors also wanted to hang banners along 12th Avenue that were more artful instead of commercial looking. A Call to Artists was publicized with Artist Trust, Seattle Arts & Culture Office, Pratt Fine Arts Center, Wa Na Wari and other arts organizations in the Seattle Central District. Due to the diverse neighborhood, the search for artists of color was important. From approximately 20 applicants, five finalists were selected by a panel of five diverse local artists and business owners. Then the applicants were provided compensation to develop a concept of what the artwork might look like on a banner. After a final round of individual presentations, results were awarded to artists Naoko Morisawa/Morisawa Studio and Soo Hong.

Morisawa’s two selected works are unique in that the detailed mosaic collage design brings a colorful three dimensional effect when printed on the two dimensional material. Morisawa redesigned the color from curtains at the Kabuki-za (Japanese Opera) theater in Tokyo, Japan. The design concept is welcoming and represents new life, diversity, Edo-Pop culture, etc. It indicates a new beginning for the 12th Avenue community.

Hong’s work has a completely different look from Morisawa’s work, yet the colors such as the pinks, blues, white and greens blend well. Hong’s approach to the work was taking her small artwork and enlarging it. She explains, “Something often unnoticed but deserving of attention and care. To me, that represents inclusion.” Hong also said that she was “drawn to this project because it highlights the area’s international and cultural community.” In addition, she added handwritten words on one side of the banner to give it a more personal touch. On the other side, Hong focused on her monochromatic work but turned it into silhouettes. The colors chosen on this side are based on how the banner would blend in with the sky and trees. The feedback she received was that the banners are colorful and energetic for the street.

After a year, everyone involved in the project is relieved that the banners are finally hanging. They will be displayed for several years and can be seen from Madison Street to Yesler Way down 12th Avenue. Sollod said the banners have an Asian sensibility, yet are universal looking. It speaks cross-culturally which matches the neighborhood filled with restaurants that are Japanese, Mexican, African, Italian, German and Irish.