Vashon Celebrates Japan Festival

By Barbara Mizoguchi

NAP Editor

Audience relaxing while watching Taiko drumming performance on the stage. Photo credit: Barbara Mizoguchi.

What a great day to travel on September 7, 2024, from Seattle, Washington, to the Fautleroy ferry in mild and dry weather. It was like taking a vacation day to Vashon Island and driving briefly amongst lush land with occasional homes and businesses to Mukai Farm & Garden. Before arriving there, it was amazing to see the parked cars on both sides of the road for about a mile. There was even a bus group as mentioned in the NAP issue of September 27, 2024, page 3.

Visitors picnicking and observing the garden and pond. Strawberry photos available in the background. Photo credit: Barbara Mizoguchi.

When arriving at the main entrance, a ticket was immediately provided for door prizes that would be announced at the stage. At the time, the canopied stage was full of taiko drummers performing to a full crowd sitting outside enjoying the gentle breeze and anticipating the next performance. On the left side of the stage was an outdoor Marketplace with a few rows of retail and information booths. Behind it was the Labyrinth Walk shaped in a large oval amongst the field grass with points of interests along the way. Once exiting, the outdoor Spirit Garden was located just ahead with a volunteer checking identification no matter what age for tasting a variety of drinks. On the other side of it beyond the grassy picnic area and available tables/chairs was the canopied Kids Village where kids could try crafts, calligraphy,

▲ Kids making crafts with help from their dad.

Photo credit: Barbara Mizoguchi.

balloon catching and more. Next door was the Mukai house. Inside there were kimono demonstrations, a poetry workshop and fan crafting. Outside in front of the house lino printing and Nominoichi (collectible sale) were occurring. Around the corner of the house was a food booth. Visitors were picnicking in the garden while grabbing refreshments and shaved ice in the outdoor Beverage Booth area. There was even a food truck nearby. Across from it was the outdoor Mochi Pounding where kids and adults were trying their hand at pounding cooked rice in the hot usu (mortar) with a hot kine (wooden hammer). Once mashed, volunteers shaped and wrapped them for sale where they are eaten in a variety of ways. Lastly, the Mukai Cold Process Fruit Barrel building hung several display banners outside consisting of drawings and explanations of its future.

Whew, what a great event visiting with friends and colleagues — even from the Seattle area. While waiting for the ferry, visiting downtown Vashon is worth the time. Everyone should visit the outdoor festival and bring the entire family. It is a great time to enjoy the food, entertainment, culture and history.