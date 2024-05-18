Weaving Stories, Building Futures

By Barbara Mizoguchi

NAP Editor

This year, the U.S.-Japan Council (USJC) hosted its U40 Summit in Seattle April 26-27. The theme was “Weaving Stories, Building Futures” which was an appropriate title for the approximately 60 young adult leaders from across the United States under 40 years old (thus “U40”).

The organizers approached this year’s summit using “storytelling as a catalyst for change” within and beyond the Japanese American community. The two-day meeting started with “storytelling”: a panel discussion about history, technology, and community advocacy-building. The next day was about “shaping futures.” It included a workshop with USJC member Sam Ushio who is the founder and Chief Ikigai (reason to live) Officer with Connect3x (a people platform that embeds well-being into the rhythm of business). It also included a walking tour with the local Wing Luke Museum around the historic Nihonmachi (former Japantown) neighborhood discussing its future redevelopment plans.

Although both evenings included a reception, the first evening was an invitation from the Consul General of Japan in Seattle and Mrs. Makoto Iyori at their official residence. As the group arrived together by tour bus, they each had a chance to meet Con. Gen. and Mrs. Iyori.

The program began with Con. Gen. Iyori welcoming them to Seattle. Then there was an introduction by the new USJC Executive Director Audrey Yamamoto and a kanpai/kampai (dry sake cup or drink your cup dry) toast by former Seattle television reporter/anchor Lori Matsukawa. The evening continued with Japanese cuisine that was familiar to the group who came from as far as New York and Texas. They were a very enthusiastic crowd with knowledge of Japan, their heritage and/or the desire to learn more. The young individuals also seemed to understand the importance of U.S.-Japan relations and looked forward to continuing the positive connection into the future.

As the evening gradually came to a close, the group boarded their bus back to the hotel. New connections with the local community and the excitement of learning more during their two-day stay made the group trip to Seattle worthwhile.

To keep up with future activities from the USJC, see: usjapancouncil.org.

◀︎ Sonja Okano Khan, Patreon; Ryu Fukiyana, Kilpatrick Townsend& Stockton, LLP; Darin Moriguchi, Fusion Equities; and Hiroyuki Wakabayashi, Boeing.