By N.A.P Staff

The Emperor ‘s Bir thday Party was held at the Rainier Club this year as the Consul General’s residence goes under renovation. It’s always fun to see the community dressed to the nines. Our i t in er ant photo g r a ph er and former editor David Yamaguchi, now executive director of the Japan America Society, took these photos of NVC board member Geri Lynne Nakao- Egeler and Yuko Saika decked out kimono.