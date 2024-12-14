Brightspot Design Brings Smiles

By Barbara Mizoguchi

NAP Editor



Artist Emily Chan in her studio.

A few years ago, I was looking at greeting cards at the Wing Luke Museum in Seattle and noticed very unique and Asian-inspired cards that stood out from all the others. You, too, may have seen them at the Uwajimaya stores. They are the watercolor ones with Asian food designs and charming faces. Below the designs are humorous sayings such as “I ramen-bered your birthday”, “Today is all a bao you!”, and “You spice up my rice”. A few weeks ago, I got a chance to meet the artist behind the designs. She is Emily Chan, a Seattleite, who claims she is the introverted one and her husband Jason is the extroverted one helping with her publicity full-time.

Some of Emily’s greeting cards. Photo credit: Ling Ling Zheng Photography.

In school, Emily did not feel she fit in since no one understood her as an Asian American. Instead, she spent her recess periods in the art room helping the art teacher clean supplies rather than being alone on the monkey bars. Thanks to her teacher, Emily was encouraged to continue her art. When she entered high school, she worked for a Hallmark store but did not like their greeting cards. They were too generic and did not represent her. So, she continued making her own cards, usually centered around food that she likes to eat or cook.

Emily Chan at age 10 selling handmade cards, signs and pom pom animals in a fourth grade marketplace. Photo credit: Emily Chan

Before her father passed away while she was in college, he wrote her a note of inspiration of how proud he was of her. After his passing, Emily was feeling self-doubt and defeated by her new, small business. However, she re-read the card from her late father and understood, “God would use my gifts of art and words to bless others powerfully.” As a result, Emily has been designing cards for the past 25 years. It is noticeable how much she enjoys it as much as listening to customer comments. “Customers often tell me they feel seen; they feel proud to be Asian because they identify themselves in the art, and in the food and the culture behind it,” says Emily. She believes we can “write life changing words that inspire for a lifetime.” We might just end up changing ourselves.

Rice Canvas Tote Bag—$20. Durable canvas with a zipper pocket, roomy gusset, and Brightspot’s yellow label.

Perfect for errands or a day out. Photo credit: Jason Chan

Nowadays, Emily has branched out into gift bags, canvas bags, key chains, lanyards, pins, washi tape, stickers, and new Munch Mate lunch bags. She is even having a pop-up store on December 14th at the Seattle Uwajimaya store from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on December 15th at the Renton Uwajimaya store from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. In addition, the first 100 visitors will receive a free mini-calendar.