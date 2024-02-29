Golf Season is Coming!

By Eric Uyeji

North American Post Contributor

Editor’s Note: This is the first in an occasional series of columns from John L. Scott Real Estate broker Eric Uyeji.

As we near the end of February, golf season will be here soon! I have been playing golf for several years but would say the last 10 years or so my number of rounds have steadily declined. That is what happens when you’re raising two kids and your schedule becomes full of soccer games and school events.

With both of my daughters now in college, for the first time in 20 years, my wife and I are empty nesters. I have lots of extra time. Throw in the fact that I am about five months removed from hip surgery. However, I do feel excited about playing golf and improving my game!

If you are a golfer and have taken an extended leave from the game, you will realize how hard it is to get your swing back. For me, it has been a struggle but it is partly why I like the game so much!

One has to put in the work and get help from a coach or a trusted friend. Also, one is always looking at the newest driver to help off of the tee or getting the latest toy like a remote-controlled, electric pushcart that my buddies have in their garages. That is why I am always coming back for more as well as for the friendship and fun on the course!

What usually happens to me every year is that I intend to practice and improve during the winter months. Then the first few months of the year quickly slip away.

The next thing I know, it’s May and I have only played two rounds. I have been envious of those who are able to keep playing all year.

My goal would be to get in a round at least once a week. This may be a tough order but I think it will help me a ton and the extra walking will strengthen my legs. Sounds like a win-win to me!

If you love to play but lack the time or the weather is intimidating, at least get to the driving range once a week with the occasional round. For beginners, it is a great time to start lessons. Before you know it, the warm and sunny days will be here!