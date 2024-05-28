Fifth Annual Haiku Winners Celebrated at Mukai Farm & Garden

By Leah Okamoto Mann

NAP Contributor

On April 28, winners were announced at the Haiku Festival Finale at Mukai Farm & Garden on Vashon Island. The festival received 103 haiku from 12 countries around the world. This year, Vashon poet Ann Spiers evaluated each poem using criteria developed by Poetry Nation, a global community of amateur poets. The finale featured readings from Seattle’s civic poet Shin Yu Pai and Vashon poet Thomas Hitoshi Pruiksma.

The prize winners are listed below: