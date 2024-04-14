Home Culture A History of Hanami

A History of Hanami

By
N.A.P Staff
-

By Chisaki Sato
NAP Contributor

Did you see gorgeous cherry blossoms this year? They show up for just a moment in early spring. For a short duration before the blooms disappear, people in Japan engage in hanami, or flower-viewing, which typically includes a sake-infused picnic with friends and co-workers. Japanese people have been keeping this tradition alive for centuries – it’s one of the big events of spring.

Parks can get very crowded during peak blossom times, so people reserve spots for their group hours beforehand. Others take a more romantic option known as yozakura, and view the illuminated sakura at night.

The tradition of hanami is said to have started in the Heian period (794-1185) when aristocrats played kemari, a Japanese game similar to hacky sack, and composed Japanese poems under the cherry blossoms. Later hanami became known as a banquet for farmers to wish for a good harvest. In the Edo period, hanami spread to the general public.

Previous articleCalendar from April 12th Print Issue
N.A.P Staff
http://napost.com
The North American Post is a community newspaper that celebrates Japanese culture in the Greater Seattle area. Founded by 1st generation Japanese-Americans in 1902, the publication is one of the oldest minority-owned newspapers in the region. Today, with bilingual articles in English and Japanese, the publication connects readers with diverse cultural backgrounds to Seattle’s Japanese community. Our articles include local news, event calendars, restaurant reviews, Japanese cooking recipes, community interviews, and more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR