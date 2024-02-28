Wing Luke Windows Restored／ Hing Hay Gets New Lights

By NAP Staff

The Wing Luke Museum‘s new windows gleam in the sunlight on February 11. They reflect the organization’s commitment to the Chinatown-International District neighborhood. The old ones were broken by a vandal in September 2023.



Photo: David Yamaguchi

Hing Hay Park just got a little brighter.

The park now sports new canopy and cafe lighting sponsored by the Seattle Parks & Recreation, the Office of Economic Development and the Chinatown International District Business Improvement Area (CIDBIA) as well as a coalition of local businesses.

“I’m so thankful to have our already vibrant Hing Hay Park shine even brighter, serving as a welcoming space for visitors and residents alike,” said Councilmember Tanya Woo. “This is yet another example that when our community comes together, we can make positive things happen.”

The lights were installed just in time for the neighborhood’s Lunar New Year celebration last weekend.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said the new lights will increase safety around the park. “I look forward to the many Lunar New Year celebrations and other community celebrations at Hing Hay Park that will be illuminated by this new canopy of lights,” said the mayor.

CIDBIA was the fiscal sponsor of the project. Other contributors from the local community include Tai Tung, Edge Properties, Uwajimaya, KODA Apartments, BMW Seattle, Metro Auto Rebuild, Pacific Auto Body, Vulcan and Nitze-Stagen.