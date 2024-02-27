Dale Kaku Receives Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays

By NAP Staff

On February 12, a conferment ceremony and reception were held at the official residence of Consul-General of Japan in Seattle Makoto Iyori and his wife, Yuko, to congratulate Dale Kaku, former commander of the Nisei Veterans Committee, on his receipt of the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays.

Dale’s family, friends, Japanese American community members, and many others were in attendance.

From left: Yuko Iyori, Consul-General Makoto Iyori, Dale Kaku and Shiz Kaku. ▶︎

Consul General Iyori expressed his appreciation for Dale’s many years of continued contributions and formally conferred the Order.

Dale was awarded the order for his outstanding contributions to promoting friendship between Japan and the United States as well as to improving the welfare of the Japanese and Japanese American community in the United States.

He spoke about his endeavors to improve the welfare of the Japanese American community and enhance the friendly ties between Japan and the United States, motivated by the pride in his Japanese heritage instilled in him by his parents. He thanked his wife, friends, colleagues and Japanese American community members for their support and expressed gratitude for the honor of receiving the Decoration.

Dale joins a select group of local luminaries that includes Tom Ikeda, founder of Densho, and Dennis Yamashita, former chair of the Japan-America Society of the State of Washington, who received the Order of the Rising Sun from the Japanese government last year.

The Order of the Rising Sun awards date back to 1875, when Emperor Meiji first issued them to recognize civil or military merit. They were the first awards of their kind in Japanese