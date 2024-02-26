Minoru Yasui Student Contest Opens

By NAP Staff

For the North American Post

The Minoru Yasui Legacy Project’s 2024 Minoru Yasui Student Artist Contest is open for submissions until March 1 from students ages 10-18 anywhere in the US.

In collaboration with the Japanese American Museum of Oregon, the student contest is held each year to engage and inspire school-aged youth to explore the intersection of Yasui’s legacy of fighting for civil rights and advancing social justice with contemporary issues.

Yasui once said, “If we believe in America, if we believe in equal democracy, if we believe in law and justice, then each of us, when we see or believe such errors are being made, have an obligation to make every effort to correct such a mistake.”

The Minoru Yasui Student Contest’s theme this year is “Advancing Democracy.” Students are invited to express their vision of an ideal democracy, identify challenges to achieving it and actions for overcoming these challenges through a visual art piece and artist’s statement. They are asked to tie their submission to Minoru Yasui’s legacy.

For more information and to submit entries, please visit: www.minoruyasuilegacy.org/student-contest