Village Theatre Announces New Managing Director

Memories of Mount Rainier

By Christine Bateman

NAP Contibutor

Village Theatre in Issaquah, Washington announced Derek Watanabe as its next Managing Director. Watanabe will serve alongside Artistic Director Adam Immerwahr as co-leaders of one of the premier regional musical theatres on the West Coast.

Portrait of Derek Watanabe.

Photo credit: Christine Bateman. ▶︎

Village Theatre Board of Directors President Julie Bailey said, “We are thrilled to announce Derek as our new Managing Director, especially given his impressive background and deep-rooted connection to Village Theatre. Derek was a standout finalist candidate during our first national search two years ago, and we are delighted that the timing now aligns perfectly with his availability. His expertise in building strong teams, fostering relationships with our communities, patrons, donors, and his strong financial background will be instrumental in guiding our theater forward. Alongside Adam, we are confident their combined vision and leadership will enrich our theatre’s legacy and secure our success for years to come.”

Watanabe comes to the theatre after a distinguished and diverse career in engineering, business management and finance, bringing over 30 years of experience working with a wide variety of public, private, and nonprofit organizations. He served on he theatre’s board for 15 years leading it through a period of growth.

Artistic Director Adam Immerwahr said, “I very much look forward to partnering with Derek, the staff, and board at this pivotal moment in theatre’s history. Derek brings a deep understanding of the theatre and our community as well as a remarkable business savvy. I look forward to writing the next chapter of Village’s story with him as we continue to grow and improve the theatre for our audience, artists, and staff.”

Managing Director Derek Watanabe said, “I am excited to step into the role of Managing Director for the theatre, an organization I have enthusiastically supported for over 25 years. The theatre has positive momentum with an exciting season ahead and subscriptions growing. I look forward to using my skills and expertise to help the theatre focus on what it does best—making great art .”

Derek Watanabe has been a Village Theatre patron ever since he and his family moved to Issaquah over 25 years ago. He and his wife have been long-term subscribers, donors, Village Originals members, and Village Theatre’s KIDSTAGE and Institute parents. In 2005, Derek joined the Village Theatre board, served as board president, member of the finance committee, and board development chair. While board president, he helped lead the theatre through the construction of the Watjen Technical Studios, Hunt Family Theatre and Cope Gillette Theatre as well as navigate a major recession and other financial challenges. Derek brings over 30 years of banking, finance and leadership experience, having worked with a wide variety of public, private and nonprofit organizations throughout his career.

Derek is originally from Honolulu, Hawaii and is married with three grown children. He holds a bachelor’s degree in physics from Pomona College in Claremont, California, a master’s in electrical engineering from the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, California, and an MBA from the University of California Los Angeles. In addition to musical theater, he enjoys competing in triathlons, scuba diving and fine-tuning his homemade kombucha.