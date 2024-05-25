2024 Shin Nikkei Jin Invitation Program

By Hiro Tojo

Consulate-General of Japan in Seattle

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan will resume the Shin Nikkei Jin Program that has been suspended for the past several years due to the pandemic. This highly competitive program sponsors a group of three Japanese American high school students from across the United States to travel to Japan August 19- 27. This is an opportunity to learn various aspects of Japan (politics, economy, society, history, culture, language, etc.) and promotes mutual understanding and exchanges between Japanese and young Japanese Americans.

In order to qualify, applicants must be:

●Japanese American high school students

(2024 graduates are also eligible to apply [GS1] )

●Individuals with multiracial backgrounds are highly encouraged to apply

●Individuals who have a strong interest in developing Japan-U.S. relations and exchanges ●between Japan and the Japanese American community

●Individuals who hold United States citizenship and who do not hold Japanese citizenship

●Individuals who reside in the United States

●Individuals who have not previously participated in a program sponsored by the Japanese government

The following conditions must be observed:

●Participants are required to attend every event on the trip and be physically capable of keeping up with a busy program.

●Participants are required to hold a valid U.S. passport during the trip, or get or renew a valid U.S. passport by June 30.

●Family members are not permitted to accompany participants during the trip.

●Participants are not permitted to extend their stay in Japan.

The expenses covered by the Japanese government are:

– round-trip air ticket (economy class) between the U.S. and Japan (airport tax, fuel surcharge included)

– transportation fees within Japan

– hotel and meals

– admission to facilities

– insurance

The expenses not covered are:

– passport issuance fee

– transportation fee between part- icipant’s home and the nearest airport

– communication expenses

– expenses of hotel services, such as laundry

– expenses of anything used for private purposes

The itinerary in Japan is scheduled to include a visit to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, tours of Tokyo and a local city, and a homestay experience ( two nights).

Application deadline is at 11:59 PM on Friday, June 14. Send to:



hiroaki.tojo@se.mofa.go.jp

(206) 682-9107 ext. 114

As this is a highly selective program accepting participants from across the United States, applicants are encouraged to provide ample detail when completing the application, highlighting what qualities, experiences, and future goals make them exceptional candidates for the program and for fostering the Japan-U.S. friendship.

For further information, please contact Hiro Tojo, hiroaki.tojo@se.mofa.go.jp,

(206) 682-9107, ext. 11

2024 Shin Nikkei Jin Program Description – https://www.seattle.us.emb-japan.go.jp/files/100666320.pdf.

2024 Shin Nikkei Jin Application Form – https://www.seattle.us.emb-japan.go.jp/files/100666321.pdf.