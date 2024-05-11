White House Initiative for AAPI Month: ‘Bridging Histories, Shaping Our Future’

By U.S. Department of Health and

Human Services

On April 24, the White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders (WHIAANHPI) and the Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center presented the joint 2024 theme for the Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AA and NHPI) Heritage Month: “Bridging Histories, Shaping Our Future.”

Since the late 1970s, the United States has recognized the invaluable contributions of AA and NHPI communities each May. For more than a decade, the Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center and WHIAANHPI have collaborated to identify a national theme for AA and NHPI Heritage Month in consultation with the White House and community partners. Previous themes such as “I Am Beyond” (2014) and “Visible Together” (2023) have been embraced both by federal agencies and community-serving organizations. It has served as catalysts for meaningful dialogue around AA and NHPI identity, and for intergenerational connection, action and reflection.

The 2024 theme is an homage to ancestors and invites all Americans to delve into the legacies, triumphs and challenges that have shaped AA and NHPI communities. It embodies the spirit of our collective journey — one rooted in resilience and hope — and encourages forging intergenerational connections to honor the past and pave a durable path forward.

The White House and WHIAANHPI will use this theme to foster discussions during the May activities including a landmark celebration on May 13 at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, DC. This historic convening uniting over 1,000 AA and NHPI leaders and spanning five presidential administrations will mark the 25th anniversary. It was establish as the White House Initiative and President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders during the Clinton Administration. Sign up to receive the livestream link here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lasting-legacies-a-white-house-celebration-of-aa-nhpi-heritage-history-tickets-862093724537?aff=oddtdtcreator.

About the 2024 Theme: “Bridging Histories, Shaping Our Future”

As the nation observes Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AA and NHPI) Heritage Month in May, we reflect on the rich heritage and storied past. From Indigenous Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities whose wisdom and knowledge helped shape this country and continue to guide us today, immigrants and refugees who came to the American shores in search of better opportunities to the trailblazers who paved the way for progress across generations — those communities’ journey have been one of tragedy and triumph, adversity and resilience.

Throughout the month, embrace the interconnectedness of these stories and honor the visionaries who came before us. Commit to spotlighting the myriad ways diverse AA and NHPI communities have enriched every facet of American life. Continue the endeavor to build bridges across generations, experiences and cultures to forge a future where all can thrive.

The White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders (WHIAANHPI), established by President Joe Biden through Executive Order 14031, is charged with coordinating a whole-of-government agenda to advance equity, justice and opportunity for AA and NHPI communities. Learn more at hhs.gov/whiaanhpi.

The Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center (APAC), established in 1997, strives to ensure the comprehensive representation and inclusion of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders in the Smithsonian’s collections, research, exhibitions and programs. Through education initiatives, publications and public programs, APAC provides new avenues to document, celebrate and share the rich and diverse history, art and culture of AA and NHPI communities. Learn more at apa.si.edu.