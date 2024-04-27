Wakayama Grassroots Summit Aims to Foster US-Japan Ties

By Shige Higashi,

Cultural News

Mark your calendar for the opportunity to travel to Wakayama, Japan, this July 8-15! The Grassroots Summit is a large-scale annual exchange program held alternately in Japan and the U.S. It is for Japanese and Americans regardless of age or language ability. The summit aims to strengthen the close, peaceful relationship between Japan and the U.S. by fostering friendships at the grassroots level.

This year, the summit is organized by the Wakayama Prefectural government, John Manjiro-Whitfield Commemorative Center for International Exchange (CIE), and CIE-U.S. One of the best features is the homestay program for four days and three nights. Participants will experience the person-to-person exchange and unique local culture between volunteers and host families. (Host families are all volunteers and receive no compensation.) There are eight local sessions to choose from: Wakayama City, Hashimoto City, Tanabe City, Shirahama Town, Kamitonda Town, Kushimoto Town, Nachi Katsuura Town, and Shingu City.

July Schedule :

Monday, 8 th : Depart the U.S.

Tuesday, 9 th : Arrive in Wakayama City.

Wednesday, 10 th : Local optional tour, opening ceremony, and welcome reception.

Thursday, 11-13 th : Local session.

Sunday, 14 th : Closing ceremony and farewell reception.

Monday, 15 th : Post optional programs or depart for the U.S.

Fee :

From Los Angeles [LAX] to Wakayama : $3,333.

Application Deadline:

May 15, 2024

For more details, visit :(English) http://www.manjiro.or.jp/e/

(Japanese) http://www.manjiro.or.jp/

NOTICE from CIE!

Online Info Sessions:

1) May 6, 2024, at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET

https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYofu6qqjgqH92qZGGttAeulqD6H2fOlp1Y

2) May 6, 2024 at 7 PM PT/ 10 PM ET

https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUufuurrT4pGtObxT9GwzDA-BiGT8BQ00q2

Updates :

1) Local Optionzal Tour #A is fully booked. Apply for Local Session #2 Hashimoto, if you are interested in Koyasan Temple of Mikkyo.

2) Post Summit #1 is fully booked. Apply for Local Session #3 Yamato-Asuka homestay and Tokyo.

3) Post Summit #2 is canceled due to the earthquake disaster January 2024.

4) Only 25 registration spots left Please hurry and sign up!