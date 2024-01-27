Meet Barbara Mizoguchi, NAP’s New Editor

By Barbara Mizoguchi

The North American Post

Thank you for your patience as The North American Post searched for its new editor after David Yamaguchi’s departure and Bruce Rutledge’s interim help. These are big shoes to fill yet I am grateful for their and Tomio Moriguchi’s assistance easing me into the transition.

I am a Sansei (third generation Japanese American) and a third generation Washingtonian. However, my family moved to Europe where I graduated from high school. I returned to the state to attend Washington State University but eventually earned a degree in art history from the University of Washington.

I worked in the federal government during my teenage years. then moved into corporate work while in college. After years in a secure job and a predictable future, I decided to take a risk and leave the corporate world to pursue my first passion: the arts.

That journey took me to jobs for the city, state, and nonprofit organizations such as museums, arts agencies, and even at the Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Washington.

I would also serve on several boards including the Japan-America Society of the State of Washington, Wing Luke Museum of the Asian American Experience, Asia Pacific Cultural Center, Japanese American Chamber of Commerce, and somehow was still able to find time to volunteer and travel a bit.

It is exciting to arrive at The North American Post ready to apply the skills I’ve developed over my career. The staff, contributors, and I will strive to continue providing thoughtful articles of interest to you.