C-ID Night Market Returns

By Chisaki Sato

NAP Intern

A lion dance by Northwest Kung Fu & Fitness. Photo credit: Chisaki Sato

On September 21, 2024, crowds of people gathered in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District (CID) in Washington for the return of the popular Night Market. The annual street festival in the historic CID started in 2006 to celebrate the neighborhood and provide a unique market experience for people at night. It did not happen last year because the non-profit Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area (CIDBIA) did not have the budget to hold the event. This year, thanks to sponsorships by various companies such as Amazon, McDonald’s and Uwajimaya, the event returned. Over 100 vendors participated. Local street vendors had their own booths of arts, crafts and food trucks offering various types of ethnic fare. In Hing Hay Park, which is situated in the center of the International District, there were cultural performances such as the lion dance, a Chinese yo-yo demonstration and K-Pop random play dance. After a year with no Night Market, the atmosphere was festive and enthusiastic. The event is scheduled to take place again next year.

CIDBIA is a non-profit tasked to improve the economic vitality of Seattle’s historic Chinatown-International District. CIDBIA focuses on sanitation services, public safety coordination, marketing and events, and advocacy for small businesses to create a clean, safe, and welcoming neighborhood. Visit https://cidbia.org/ to learn more.