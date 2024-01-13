Letter to the Editor: A Fishy Tale

Re: Passing on the Fishing Gene” (Oct. 27, 2023).

Lynda Tanagi writes, “Thought you might like some pics of Kats (Katsumi Tanino). The fish were so big!”

Author Gary Yamaguchi responds: “Wow! Fish like that are just not seen any more! And seeing Kats and your dad (Shig Tanagi) with jet black hair, pretty cool that you have these photos.

Lynda: “My sister thought it was probably in their teens. In 1941 he would have been 19 and Kats was probably about the same age. To go from having so much fun to entering the war must have been hard. Just think how much fun it was to catch fish this big. He took lots of pics.