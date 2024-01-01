New Year’s Greetings：Steve Hobbs Secretary of State

Washington State Legislature

Dear fellow Washingtonians,

On behalf of the Office of the Secretary of State, I wish you a very peaceful, joyous, and prosperous 2024. I was fortunate to travel to Japan to conduct a trade mission in October. I loved seeing the strong sense of community, many traditions to honor history, and commitment to building relationships between Japan and Washington, which I am excited to continue in 2024.

During the Nov. 7 general election, more than 1.75 million Washingtonians made their voices heard to improve communities across the state. My office has been working hard to ensure everyone eligible has equal access to civic and voter education programs and ways to cast their votes, especially non-English-speaking voters, voters with disabilities, new residents, and voters in tribal and underserved communities.

Voters this year will decide many important items affecting our communities, including the race for the U.S. presidency. Those interested in voting can easily and conveniently register online at VoteWa.gov.

In the year ahead, I look forward to continuing to expand Washington State Library resources and deal with challenges to libraries everywhere, including book banning. Books serve as a gateway to life experiences, empowering readers to understand different places, cultures, religions, perspectives, and ideas. What’s more, libraries serve as safe spaces where everyone may gather.

I hope the new year brings a clear resolution to another challenge: the future of our State Archives. The Archives preserve our history and provide public access to understanding the state’s identities and cultures. They are at risk due to structural deficiencies. The building they are housed in near the Capitol floods frequently, and I am urgently trying to bring a long-planned new State Library Archives Building to fruition.

I am confident that 2024 will be a wonderful year of exciting possibilities.

If you would like to reach my office, please do so at 360-902-4151 or secretaryofstate@sos.wa.gov.

Once again, I am sending you and your loved ones many good wishes for a Happy New Year.