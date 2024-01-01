NEW YEAR’S GREETINGS：Bruce Rutledge General Manager, North American Post and Soy Source

Happy New Year and thank you for your support of local news reporting! We are blessed to live in a community that supports its local press.

It has been my great pleasure to be able to tell the stories of our community ever since I moved here from Japan in 2002. At that time, Noriko Goto gave me a desk at what was then JEN. There I met Misa Murohashi and would later help her launch Ibuki magazine. As many of you know, I also publish books under the Chin Music Press banner. This fall, we launched a graphic novel by Lawrence Matsuda and Matt Suzuki in collaboration with Wing Luke Museum, a local history by Randy Tada and Kay Hirai, and a children’s book by beloved local journalist Lori Matsukawa. I am not sure why I have been so lucky to be attached to all these projects and publications, but I am very grateful to have made a career that is so closely tied to the Japanese American community.

So, thank you for all the opportunities! And I promise to redouble my efforts to keep NAP and Soy Source going for many more years to come.