New Year’s Greetings : Japanese Cultural & Community Center of WA Kurt Tokita Board President

New Year’s Greetings : Japanese Cultural & Community Center of WA ...

Japanese Cultural & Community Center of WA

ワシントン州日本文化会館



1414 S Weller St.

Seattle, WA 98144

www.jcccw.org

Dear Family and Friends of the “J”,

Akemashite Omedeto Gozaimasu! Happy New Year to All!

2023 seems to have gone as fast as it arrived! While the year has sped through, 2023 has been a remarkably busy, challenging, and rewarding year. Through your continued support we have had another year of successes. Below is a brief list of accomplishments by our wonderful staff and volunteers:

Reinstated in-person youth Japanese Language classes!

Our online adult classes have surged to an all-time high of 200+ students!

Interest continues to grow in our adult prep classes for those studying for the Japanese Language Proficiency Test (JLPT).

The Seattle Rep joined the Omoide writing group in a collaborative performance presenting dramatic readings and original music at “What is Home: Japanese American Stories from Omoide.”

Our own Northwest Nikkei Museum co-curators Eric and Maddy participated in a panel discussion at Emerald City Comic Con.

Participated at the Sakura Matsuri (Seattle Cherry Blossom & Japanese Cultural Festival).

Hosekibako resale shop continues to thrive and our online shopping service continues to grow – all proceeds support the operation of the ”J.”

Hosted a booth at Hai! Japantown 2023 at the Wing Luke Museum.

Our community classes (judo, karate, taiko, etc.) and events continue to grow and offer unique experiences – come join us!

We are very fortunate to have such a great staff, volunteers and community. Wishing you all a healthy and safe holiday season and a big thank you for your continued support!