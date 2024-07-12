Shiro Kashiba and the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays

On July 2, 2024, Shiro Kashiba was honored at the official residence of the Consul General of Japan in Seattle . In a crowded room filled with friends, family, and colleagues of all ages, Kashiba ceremoniously received the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays from Consul General Makoto Iyori and Mrs. Yuko Iyori. As Consul General Iyori mentioned, Kashiba learned Edomae-style (locally sourced seafood; originally from Edo Bay now called Tokyo Bay) sushi techniques by the famed Chef Jiro Ono in 1966 Japan and moved to the U.S. where he opened his first Edomae-style sushi restaurant. Kashiba has spent 60 years promoting sushi with seasonal ingredients caught in the local area such as geoduck, clams, etc. when no one else was serving it. Kashiba has been featured in The Seattle Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, and many other noted publications. In 2019, he became the Goodwill Ambassador for the “Promotion of Japanese Food” by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries. In 2021, the ministry also presented him with the “Award for Contributions to the Overseas Promotion of Japanese Food.”

▲Con. Gen. Iyori presenting the award to Shiro Kashiba. Photo credit : Dan Cunnen.

Kashiba’s son, Ed, mentioned that his father’s first encounter with the U.S. was with U.S. soldiers giving chocolate to children in Japan (during World War II). Growing up, his family would occasionally go out for sushi. However, Kashiba was interested in what the chef was doing instead of enjoying his food. After high school, he studied Edomae-style sushi-making for six and a half years in Tokyo, Japan. He started out as an apprentice, living in the back of the restaurant, with one day a week off. Kashiba then worked himself up to an assistant then to the front of the restaurant making sushi. Each morning, he went to the famed Tsukiji Market with others, learning about sourcing fish from what Tokyo Bay had, and meeting people from around the world. When his best friend was going to visit the U.S., Kashiba asked him to gather matchboxes and chopsticks in sleeves from restaurants. Kashiba then wrote to every address from the matchboxes and chopsticks asking for a job but no one replied. A friend thought Tanaka Restaurant in Seattle, Washington might be looking to hire so Kashiba headed for the U.S.

▲(left to right) Mrs. Iyori, Con. Gen. Iyori, Shiro Kashiba and Ritsuko Kashiba.

Photo credit : Dan Cunnen.

Signing a card for Shiro Kashiba. Left to right: Kanako Matsumoto, Tomio Moriguchi, Mrs. Yoko Iyori, and Yuka Suzuki. ▶︎ He found only Japanese comfort food and futomaki being served. After Tanaka Restaurant closed, Kashiba then worked at Maneki Restaurant (Seattle) where they allowed him to develop a sushi counter and make Edomae-style sushi. When he met his future wife, Ritsuko (Ricky), he took an extra job at the Uwajimaya in Seattle to afford a wedding ring. In 1971, their son, Ed, was born and the first restaurant, Nikko, began in downtown Seattle along with Hana on Capitol Hill (Seattle). Kashiba has been in Seattle for 60 years and was the one who introduced raw fish and sushi to the public. He also visited his mentor Chef Jiro Ono who turned 99 years old and is still working in the same restaurant. Later this month, Kashiba will be 83 years old.

Lori Matsukawa described Kashiba’s award, a pin made of enamel and gold. Eric Hayashi mentioned that he has known Kashiba for 50 years. Dr. Kotoku Kurachi said that Kashiba’s life almost paralleled with his own life – their age, year of arrival in Seattle, wedding dates, and even meeting at Maneki Restaurant. Dr. Kurachi then gave the kampai toast.

The rest of the evening was filled with refreshments, unique appetizers, and an assortment of sushi. It was enjoyed by guests in the reception room and outside in the garden during the warm summer evening. It was an auspicious event for such a humble man.