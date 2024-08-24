Memories of Mount Rainier

Article and Photo By Geraldine Shu

Karen and Grandma enjoying lunch together., 1980.

Mount Rainier is a majestic presence in Washington State. It became a national park in 1899. With more than 236,00 acres, it is America’s fifth oldest park. From Seattle, Washington, it is 82 miles (2.5 hours) to Sunrise Visitor Center or 107 miles (1.66 hours) to Paradise (an area in the park). It boasts an average of 2 million visitors per year and sits at 14,410 feet above sea level.

Diane and UncleJohnny working the grill, 1985. ▶︎

Our family pilgrimages to Mount Rainier go back more than 50 years. There is a photo of the family sitting at a picnic table in the early 1950s. I do not think Grandpa ever went because he was never in any of the pictures. He preferred to stay home, listening to the Seattle Rainier baseball games on the radio in his living room chair. Grandma and the aunts would plan what day to go, where and what time to meet, and who would bring what. There were also items thrown in at the last minute such as tablecloths, blankets, snacks, newspapers and anything else that might be needed or added to the day’s enjoyment.

Whenever we went, it was exciting because each family would take their own car, meet at Grandma’s or the Matsudairas’ house then proceed in a caravan up to the mountain. I remember looking out the back window of our car often to make sure all four or five cars were still together and that no one missed a turn or a stoplight. Just before the park entrance, we stopped briefly to rearrange our passengers so that each car held one senior citizen with a National Park Service Senior Lifetime Pass. The pass allowed the driver and passengers in the car free entrance to the park. At the park entrance, we checked in, visited the restrooms, picked up some maps, and got a snack before continuing the drive to the picnic area.



◀︎Family kids in origami hats while visiting Mount Rainier, 1965.

In 1965, our Ogino cousins from Ohio came to visit. It was decided that a trip to Mount Rainier was in order. It was quite hot that year. Someone got the bright idea of folding origami hats for the kids out of the Sunday newspaper to keep us cool. After lunch, we hiked along the trails. Some family members dropped out along the way because they were too hot or too tired. We climbed up high enough to reach the snow level in our sneakers. We were able to slide down a small patch of snow on an abandoned piece of plastic.

Most often, we would make sukiyaki (simmered beef with vegetables and tofu in a seasoning sauce) on a gas grill for lunch. It always tasted so good. One year, we forgot to bring the shoyu (soy sauce)! But everyone just laughed about that.

In 1989, my friends came to visit from Sacramento, California which prompted a visit to the mountain. We met at Grandma’s house because she lived in the south end of town, the direction in which we were headed. Grandma showed Scotty, my friend’s five-year-old son, the special rocks in her yard and gave him one or two. Laughing, they washed them off together in the kitchen sink and dried them with a paper towel. A new friendship began.

Grandma’s last tribute to Mount Rainier, 1989.

When we got to Paradise, it was cloudy, and we disappointingly could not see Mount Rainier. However, it was refreshing just to be out in the clean mountain air. We looked around the visitor’s center. Grandma came with us but just wanted to sit by the entrance. We made our traditional sukiyaki for lunch which my friends thought was tasty because it had an outdoorsy, smoky flavor. It was a pleasant outing with friends and family.

Cousins Chie and Yumi from Japan visiting Mount Rainier 1993.

After the long drive home, Grandma cordially invited all of us inside her house for leftovers. We started unloading everything. Suddenly, Grandma collapsed and Auntie Fran cried out to me, “Get your mother!” My mom (Dr. Ruby Inouye) heard the urgency in my voice and hurried to the kitchen where Grandma was. Unfortunately, Grandma was gone. We were stunned. She was 89. She was laid carefully on the sofa. Scotty needed to see her to say goodbye. I remember thinking how sad it was that our family trips to Mount Rainier would be darkened by this episode. However, my mom later commented, “Wasn’t it nice that Grandma spent her last day with her family?” Over the next many years, my mom and aunts would always say that was the best way to go. That was exactly how they wanted to go.

We made the drive again in 1993 when our cousins from Japan came to visit. It was a beautiful day with a full view of the mountain. We continued to go on occasion whenever we had special visitors. We also went a few times to initiate the younger generation. Our cousins sometimes drove the 138 miles from Portland, Oregon and met us there.

Eventually, we stopped going when our Nisei parents had a harder time breathing at the higher elevations. The first time I realized that Uncle Johnny was not going. I asked him, “Who’s going to take care of the grill??” It did not feel the same without him. That was what he always did when we were there. Our traditions were fading.

These traditions, experiences, and stories make us who we are. Life is about the things that happen to us and how we react to them. But that reaction is determined by how we were brought up, where we have been, what stories we have heard, and most importantly, who the people were who instilled them in us. So, one of these days we will probably go again.