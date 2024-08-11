U.S. Army and Japan Alliance Appreciation

By Barbara Mizoguchi

NAP Editor

On July 23, 2024, the Consul General of Japan in Seattle Makoto Iyori and his wife Yuko hosted a tomodachi (friendship) reception at their official residence in Seattle for the U.S. Army. These soldiers, currently stationed at Joint Base Lewis McChord (JBLM), are individuals who served in Japan, have a connection to Japan, and/or participated in the annual Yama Sakura (command post exercise involving the U.S. military and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force).

◀︎ Hyogo Prefecture, Japan, group serving four different sake samplings to U.S. Army guests during the U.S. Army-Japan Alliance reception. Located in the garden of the Consul General of Japan in Seattle’s official residence.

More importantly, the term, “tomodachi” gained famed as “Operation Tomodachi” during the Great East Japan earthquake on March 11, 2011. After the earthquake, 24,000 U.S. troops, 189 aircraft, and 24 ships were deployed in the largest bilateral operation between Japan and the U.S. according to the U.S. Pentagon. As Con. Gen. Iyori stated, “The U.S. Army played a pivotal role in search and rescue efforts, debris clearance, and the restoration of vital services.” In three days, U.S. soldiers from Camp Zama in Kanagawa Prefecture (southwest of Tokyo), Japan, arrived assisting in relief and humanitarian operations including logistics for supplies.

U.S. Army Lieutenant General Xavier T. Brunson speaking at the U.S. Army-Japan Alliance reception. ▼

U.S. Army Lieutenant General Xavier T. Brunson spoke about his appreciation of Con. Gen. and Mrs. Iyori’s welcome and of the continued U.S.-Japan relations. Dale Watanabe, current Nisei (second-generation Japanese American) Veterans Committee Commander, spoke about Lt. Gen. Brunson’s commitment to building cultural understanding. His leadership inspires confidence, unity, resilience and readiness. Watanabe also gave the toast to guests, saying, “May our partnership endure, transcending borders and generations.”

▼ Kyoko Matsuda demonstrating the tea ceremony for U.S. Army guests at the Consul General of Japan in Seattle’s official residence. Photo credit: Devin Michaels.

During the reception, guests had the opportunity to not only enjoy Con. Gen.’s chef’s food but also to step into the warm, sunny garden for barbecued chicken and beef. In addition, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan (Washington State’s sister state), provided samplings of their sake such as Ozeki Karatamba, Kenbishi Kuomatsu, Sakari No. 11, and Sakari No. 21.

▲Consul General Makoto Iyori speaking during the U.S. Army-Japan Alliance reception at his official residence in the garden. Photo credit: Devin Michaels.

▲U.S. Army guests toasting during the U.S. Army-Japan Alliance reception. Photo credit: Devin Michaels.

Guests were also treated to two tea ceremonies provided by Kyoko Matsuda of Chanoyu Seattle Omotesenke, Ichigo Ichie Foundation. Ed Kashiba narrated each ceremony by first explaining Matsuda’s background. Although born in Japan and practicing the ceremony at a young age, Matsuda further studied for 15 years after moving to Florida. When she moved to Seattle, Washington, she began teaching and offering presentations in the community for the next ten years. Matsuda then founded the non-profit organization, Ichigo Ichie Foundation. It promotes Japanese culture and specifically tea ceremonies. Today, Matsuda continues studying and practicing at the Omotensenke Tea School in Kyoto, Japan with the 15th generation grandmaster. She then returns each time to share her passion.

Kashiba continued the narration by explaining the history of Chanoyu, its traditions, the background of tea, and its production while the guests were first served sweets. It was then completed with matcha tea that was later served to each guest. Guests learned the ceremony represents harmony, respect, purity, and tranquility in addition ichigo ichie – once in a lifetime or small moments.

While mingling with guests, it was noticed that the traditional stripes on the left sleeve of Army Combat Uniforms (formerly called fatigues and currently called ACU) are now replaced with one patch signifying the base/post where one is currently located. On the right sleeve, under the American flag patch, is a patch of past deployment. There is a star or a bar patch in the middle of the chest signifying their rank and above the U.S. Army patch on one side of the chest is the completion of training patch. One had a flag of Japan patch on his arm. He is LTC Hiroki Kitamura on loan from Japan for six months.The soldiers came from New Jersey, Hawaii, Pennsylvania, California with some born in Germany or Japan. Most had never been to the Con. Gen.’s official residence and felt it was a treat for them.

Initially, JBLM had announced the reception for the soldiers. Each person could submit their name to attend if they had/have relations with Japan, i.e., have relatives in Japan, any family member who is/was Japanese, stationed in Japan or lived/born in Japan. Then there was a selection process, beginning with the top ranked soldiers and in descending order. The individual had to be a good representative of the army, have good people skills, be socially experienced, and be at ease speaking with the community. As a result, there were some who were part Japanese American, some proud their ancestor was Japanese, and many who want to be more involved with the local community. It is a great opportunity to reach out to these soldiers where the next generation can continue representing the Japanese American community.