Calendar from May 24th Print Issue

MAY

● Seattle Japanese Language School, registration opens May 28 for summer quarter. Adult classes begin the week of June 23. https://www.jcccw.org/classes/japanese-language-school .

●NVC Memorial Day Service — Nisei Veterans Committee holds its annual Memorial, Mon, May 27, 10:00am-11:00am Day Service next to the Nisei Veterans War Memorial monument in Lake View Cemetery, 1554 15 th Ave E, Seattle. nvcfoundation.org/lif_event/nvc-memorial-day-program-2024/.

● Confronting Hate Together Exhibition, Ongoing — June 30 at Wing Luke Museum. Explores hate, bigotry, antisemitism and racism in the community through a local and regional lens. https://www.wingluke.org/cht .

JUNE



● Point Defiance Park, Point Defiance Flower & Garden Festival, Sat, June 1, 11 am-6 pm. Enjoy garden festival experiences, tours, workshops, speakers, food, drinks, music and Japanese architecture garden.

https://www.metroparkstacoma.org/ptdflowergardenfest/#festival-experiences.

● Seattle Japanese Garden, Ikebana Demonstration, Thu, June 6, 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm. Learn flower arrangement from an instructor at the Tateuchi community room in the garden. Free, https://www.seattlejapanesegarden.org/events-calendar/2024/6/6/ikebana.

● WAMU Theater, ITZY “Born To Be,” Thu, June 6, 8 pm. ITZY is coming to Seattle for a world concert. ITZY is a K-pop girl group presented by JYP, the same company as TWICE and NiziU. $152~, www.wamutheater.com/events/itzy-2024.

● Lake Union Park, Seattle Dragon Boat Festival, Sat, June 8, 8 am. Watch the annual celebration of colorful dragon boat racing where teams from the region compete on Lake Union. With thrilling races, cultural performances, and food vendors, it is a vibrant event uniting participants and spectators to enjoy the sport and celebrate Asian culture. https://www.seattleflyingdragons.org/general-race-information.html.

● Bellevue Botanical Garden, Chado demonstration and Chabana exhibition, Sun, June 9, 11 am – 3 pm. Join us for an enlightening Japanese tea ceremony presented in collaboration with Chado Urasenke Tankokai Seattle Association. Free, https://bellevuebotanical.org/event/chado-demonstration-and-chabana-exhibition/.

●Summer Picnic at Lake Sammamish! Sun, June 16 th , 10:30 am – 1:30 pm, Free. Lake Sammamish State Park, 2010 NW Sammamish Rd, Issaquah by Japan Business Association of Seattle and Japan-America Society of the State of Washington BYOL (Bring Your Own Lunch) style picnic but with local vendors providing Japanese and American picnic bites and refreshments! Tents set up with reserved space under the Rotunda. Available paid parking helps support maintenance of state parks (or free with a Discover Pass). Can bring extra drinks to share. Register to help determine head count for sponsors and vendors:

https://www.simpletix.com/e/potluck-summer-picnic- tickets-169990 .

● JCCCW All Things Japanese Sale 2024, Sat, June 22, 10 am-5 pm, Sun, June 23, 10 am-2 pm. https://www.jcccw.org/atjs

●Treasures Past and Present Sat, June 29 th , 10am – 2pm. Uwajimaya Corporate Office , 4601 Sixth Ave S, Seattle by Ayame Kai (Volunteer Auxiliary of Keiro Northwest) Outdoor parking lot event selling pre-owned collectibles, artwork, handicrafts including boro and sashiko items, and unique finds. Donated Asian snacks/treats for sale. Proceeds benefit Keiro NW elder care programs. For more info, see: https://keironw.org/nikkei-manor/ayame-kai-guild/