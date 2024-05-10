Calendar from May 10th Print Issue

▪️Japanese American Day of Remembrance at Washington State History Museum, TH, May 16, 3-8 p.m. washingtonhistory.org.
▪️Armory Food & Event Hall, A Glimpse of China, Sat, May 18, 10:30am, Join Chinese events with performances and traditional Chinese food., Free,
https://www.seattlecenter.com/events/featured-events/festal/a-glimpse-of-china
▪️Seattle Reign v. Orlando Pride Women’s Soccer, Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific at Lumen Field, Seattle.SU, May 19, 3 p.m.
https://www.lumenfield.com/events-tickets/seattle-reign
▪️Day of Exile ceremony at Ober Park on Vashon Island, SU, May 19, 2-5 p.m.
https://mukaifarmandgarden.org/.
▪️JAS-Net Karaoke 2024. Network the best possible way – through song! at 1603 Nagle Pl, Seattle.W, May 22, 6:15-9:00 p.m.
https://jassw.info/event-5697263
Questions? Contact the office at jassw@jassw.org or (206) 374-0180.
▪️Thinking about studying abroad in Japan? Explore opportunities at: Japanese College Fair 2024 Spring. T-TH, May 21-23, free, live webinar. Pre-registration required. Presented by Lighthouse magazine.
See: Japan-universities.com/en/event/collegefair_2024sp.html.
▪️Nisei Veterans Committee hosting the annual Memorial Day Service at the Nisei War Memorial Monument M, May 27, 10-11 a.m. Lake View Cemetery,
https://nvcfoundation.org/lif_event/nvc-memorial-day-program-2024/
▪️Unrivaled play written by Rosie Narasaki and directed by Mimi Katano at Seattle Public Theater, Performing May 10 to June 2,
https://www.seattlepublictheater.org/current-production.
▪️Seattle Japanese Garden, Ikebana Demonstration, Thur, June 6, 4:30pm-5:40pm., Learn flowerarrangement instructor at the Tateuchi community room in the garden., Free,
https://www.seattlejapanesegarden.org/events-calendar/2024/6/6/ikebana
▪️Bellevue Botanical Garden, Chado demonstration and Chabana exhibition, Sun, June 9 ,11am -3pm., Join us for an enlightening Japanese Tea Ceremony, presented in collaboration with Chado Urasenke Tankokai Seattle Association., Free.,
https://bellevuebotanical.org/event/chado-demonstration-and-chabana-exhibition/