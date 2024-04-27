Calendar from April 26th Print Issue

APRIL



▪️ Wenatchee, 105th Washington State Apple Blossom Festival, Thu-Sun, Ongoing-May 5, all day ., Celebrate its 105th edition, over 100,000 visitors every year to the Wenatchee Valley during its 11-day run., https://www.appleblossom.org/

MAY



▪️Kubota Garden, Seattle, Spring Plant Sale Fundraiser, Sat, May 4, from 9am-3pm., Spring plant sale supports historic Kubota Garden, founded in 1927, featuring colorful blooms and Japanese plant species.,https://kubotagarden.org/kgfevents.html



▪️ JCCCW, Kodomo no Hi 2024 (Children’s Day Festival), May 5 11 am-5 pm. Celebrate children’s health and growth. Join the JCCCW community for a fun, free festival featuring Japanese culture, art, food, and more. Bring your family and friends., Free.

https://www.jcccw.org/kodomo-no-hi

▪️ Seattle International Film Festival, May 9-19, various locations. Join the party at the 50th anniversary and explore top independent films worldwide.,

https://www.siff.net/festival

▪️ Washington Hall, Seattle Art Book Fair, May 11-12, 11am-5pm. Join a free festival celebrating independent publishing and artist books and listening to local and international artists talks. Activities and art installations with over 80 exhibitors.,

https://www.seattleartbookfair.org/

▪️UW Diversity and Inclusion in Japanese Society Film Series Monday, May 13, 2024 4:30 – 6:45pm Thomson Hall 101. Japanese with English sub-titles.

▪️Washington State History Museum, Tacoma, Japanese American Day of Remembrance, Thu, May 16, 3:30pm-8pm, Free.

https://www.washingtonhistory.org/event/dor-7/