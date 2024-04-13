Calendar from April 12th Print Issue

▪️Washington State Fair Events Center, Washington State Spring Fair 2024, April 11-14 and 18-21. https://www.thefair.com/spring-fair/
▪️ Association for Asian American Studies, 2024 AAAS Annual Conference, April 25-27, all day, Washington State Convention Center https://aaastudies.org/conference/
▪️ The Museum of Flight, JASSW Annual Meeting 2024: Soaring Towards the Future, April 25, 5:30-8:30 pm. Your registration to the Annual Meeting includes FREE admission to the museum before it closes at 5pm!
https://jassw.info/event-5591941
▪️ Seattle Japanese Garden, SJG Youth Photography Workshop In The Garden No.1, April 27, 11:30am-3:30pm.
https://www.seattlejapanesegarden.org/events-calendar/2024/4/27/youth-photography-workshop
▪️JCCCW, JIA Social, April 28, 1-3pm, 1414 S. Weller St., social event for Japanese in the US.
https://japaneseinamerica.org/2024/04/01/jiasocial/
▪️ JCCCW, Kodomo no Hi 2024 (Children’s Day Festival), May 5 11 am-5 pm, https://www.jcccw.org/kodomo-no-hi
▪️ Seattle International Film Festival, May 9-19, various locations,
https://www.siff.net/festival
▪️ Washington Hall, Seattle Art Book Fair, May 11-12, 11am-5pm,
https://www.seattleartbookfair.org/
▪️ Third Place Books Ravenna, Mitzi Asai Loftus and David Loftus — “From Thorns to Blossoms” May 17, 7-8:30pm, Free event
http://bit.ly/3TUx8Ks
▪️ U District Street Fair, May 18-19, 11am-7pm, https://udistrictseattle.com/streetfair
▪️Wing Luke Museum, 2024 Spring Market, May 25, 11am-3pm,
https://www.wingluke.org/eventscalendar/2024-spring-market