Calendar from March 22nd Print Issue

▪️Seattle University Pigott Auditorium, The Noto Earthquake: Implications for Natural Hazards Preparation in Washington State, March 26, 5 pm, Sponsored by JASSW and the Consul General of Japan Seattle. Free event.
Register here: https://jassw.info/event-5615712
▪️NVC Memorial Hall, Japan-America Society of the State of Washington Small Business Empowerment Workshop, March 29, Register for a one-on-one workshop: https://jassw.info/event-5629245
▪️Japanese American Exclusion Memorial, Bainbridge Island Japanese American Community Commemoration: Teach the Children 11am-noon. Commemorating 82 years since Japanese Americans were forcibly removed from Bainbridge Island. https://bijac.org/event/march-30th-commemoration/?event_date=2024-03-30
▪️Washington State Convention Center, Sakura-Con. Fri, Mar 29– Sun, Mar 31.
A Northwest anime convention. https://sakuracon.org/
▪️Mukai Farm and Garden, Haiku Festival, April 1-14, enter online at https://mukaifarmandgarden.org/
▪️Kane Hall 210, University of Washington “Chinese Characters across Asia: Continuity and Transformation in Japanese, Korean and Vietnamese” April 3, 2024, 7-8:30 pm, Speaker: Prof. Zev Handel, Department of Asian Languages and Literature, University of Washington, Register at https://bit.ly/WKlecture2024.
▪️Seattle Japanese Garden, History Of Tea Ceremony, April 4 4-5:30 pm, free event. https://www.seattlejapanesegarden.org/events-calendar/2024/4/4/tea
▪️Washington State Fair Events Center, Washington State Spring Fair 2024, April 11-14 and 18-21. https://www.thefair.com/spring-fair/
▪️Seattle Center, Seattle Cherry Blossom & Japanese Cultural Festival. Fri, Apr 12 – Sun, Apr 14 11 am-5 pm, 305 Harrison St, Seattle
https://www.seattlecenter.com/events/featured-events/festal/seattle-cherry-blossom-festival
▪️Seattle Japanese Garden, Origami in the Garden April 13 4-5:30 pm, free event. https://www.seattlejapanesegarden.org/events-calendar/2024/4/13/origami
▪️Washington State Convention Center, Association for Asian American Studies, 2024 AAAS Annual Conference, April 25-27, all day,
https://aaastudies.org/conference/2024-conference-seattle/
▪️Wenatchee, 105th Washington State Apple Blossom Festival, April 25-May 5, all day. https://www.appleblossom.org/