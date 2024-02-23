Home Event Calendar from February 23rd Print Issue

Calendar from February 23rd Print Issue

By
N.A.P Staff
-
FEBRARY

▪️Seattle Rep, Japanese Cultural & Community Center of Washington, “Omoide Project,” Sun Feb 25, 2-5pm.
 Listen to Japanese American stories. General admission $25; students tickets $10, https://www.jcccw.org/omoide-project

▪️Emerald City Comic Con, Feb. 29-March 3, all day.
 A celebration of pop culture from every corner of the nerdy galaxy, coming together in an inclusive, creative, and collaborative atmosphere at the Seattle Convention Center.　https://www.emeraldcitycomiccon.com

MARCH

▪️Seattle Japanese Garden. First Viewing: 2024 Opening Celebration, Sat Mar 2, 10:30 am.
 Shakuhachi (bamboo flute) performance held.
https://www.seattlejapanesegarden.org/events-calendar/2024/3/2/first-viewing

▪️Chief Sealth International High School. Japanese Language Festival. Sat March 16, 9 am – 4 pm.
Practice your Japanese and learn more about the culture of Japan. 2600 SW Thistle St, Seattle.
https://jassw.org/blog/2024/02/09/japanese-language-festival-2024

▪️Sakura-Con. Fri, Mar 29– Sun, Mar 31.
 A Northwest anime convention held at the Washington State Convention Center.
https://sakuracon.org

 APRIL

▪️Seattle Center, Seattle Cherry Blossom & Japanese Cultural Festival. Fri, Apr 12 – Sun, Apr 14 11 am-5 pm, 305 Harrison St, Seattle, WA
https://www.seattlecenter.com/events/featured-events/festal/seattle-cherry-blossom-festival

▪️Association for Asian American Studies, 2024 AAAS Annual Conference, April 25-27, all day, Washington State Convention Center
https://aaastudies.org/conference/2024-conference-seattle

