Calendar from February 9th Print Issue

FEBRUARY

▪️Westfield Southcenter, “Lunar New Year Celebration,” Feb. 10, 11am-1pm, Southcenter presents a celebration of culture featuring a dragon, a moon gate, a wishing tree and cherry blossom trees.

Info: https://www.westfield.com/united-states/southcenter/events-detail/lunar-new-year-celebration

▪️Seattle Koyasan Buddhist Temple, Hoshi Matsuri, Sun., Feb. 11, 12:00, Lunar New Year Prayers based on Ancient India Astrology for Safety and Happiness for the Year of Dragon (https://seattlekoyasan.com).

This event is free. Azuki bean soup and mochi will be served. Ofuda Amulets are $20 each (your name and birthdate should be submitted by 2/10 via email to contact@seattlekoyasan.com

▪️City of Olympia, “Taiko Drumming, Beginning,” Tue Feb 13-Mar 12, 7-8pm. Discover the thrill of Japanese drumming! Whether you’re a pro or a beginner, our expert will teach you to play these amazing drums and create dynamic rhythms with the group. Olympia Parks, Arts and Recreation. Fee: $30 Registration: https://www.activekids.com/olympia-wa/music/classes/taiko-drumming-beginning-2024-97038046

▪️Portland State University, Lincoln Recital Hall, ” Threads of Remembrance: A History of Activism, Community and Reparations,” Feb 17, 2-4pm.

Hosted by the Portland JACL and Japanese American Museum of Oregon.

Info: https://jamo.org/event/threads-of-remembrance/

▪️Short Run, “Show Up Artist Talk: Josh Tuninga, Ross Ishikawa, and Miya Sukune,” Mon Feb 19, 6:30-8pm, Discussion about the WWII displacement of Japanese Americans into incarceration camps features three local artists discussing their recent graphic novels. Fantagraphics Bookstore and Gallery, 1201 S Vale St, Seattle, WA. Free.

Info: https://shortrun.org/show-up-artist-talks/

▪️Bainbridge Island Parks and Trails “Japanese American Exclusion Memorial Day of Remembrance Stewardship,” Mon Feb 19, 10am https://biparksfoundation.org/event/bijaema-dor-2023/

▪️University of Washington, Tateuchi East Asia Library Grand Reopening, Feb. 21, 3:30-5pm.

The event is open to all, but please RSVP at tinyurl.com/teal24

▪️Wing Luke Museum, “2024 Lunar New Year Fair,” Sat Feb 24, 11am

Info: https://www.wingluke.org/lny

▪️Seattle Rep, “Heritage Values: Japanese American Stories from Omoide,” Feb. 25, 2-4pm & 5-7pm.

In the Poncho Forum. $25 General Admission/$10 Students & Teachers, SeattleRep.org