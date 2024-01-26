Calendar from January 26th Print Issue

JANUARY

▪️JASSW, “The Future of Clean Energy: The U.S.-Japan Cooperation on Nuclear Fusion Energy,” Tue Jan 30, 5pm, Bellevue City Hall Council Chamber & Concourse,Speakers and audience will explore the advancement of alternative energy solutions with distinguished field experts from Japan & the US. Free info: https://jassw.org/blog/2023/11/30/the-future-of-clean-energy-the-u-s-japan-cooperation-on-nuclear-fusion-energy/

▪️Celebrate Asia, Seattle Symphony, Sun, Jan 28, 4pm, Benaroya Hall The 2024 concert includes Chuseok Overture for Orchestra by Korean-American composer August Baik, and Paul Chihara’s Concerto for Piano and Chamber Orchestra “Concerto Fantasy” by Vietnamese-American pianist Quynh Nguyen Tickets at seattlesymphony.org .

FEBRARY



▪️Metro Parks Tacoma and Tacoma Kendo, “Beginner Iaido,” Thu Feb 1-29, 6-7pm. Learn how to draw a Japanese sword in a controlled setting while fostering inner harmony. Star Center, 3873 S. 66th. Registration: https://anc.apm.activecommunities.com/metroparkstacoma/activity/search/detail/20900?onlineSiteId=0&from_original_cui=true

▪️City of Olympia, “Taiko Drumming, Beginning,” Tue, Feb 13-March 12, 7-8pm. Discover the thrill of Japanese drumming! Whether you’re a pro or a beginner, our expert will teach you to play these amazing drums and create dynamic rhythms with the group. Learn basic techniques and progress to advanced patterns and styles. Olympia Parks, Arts and Recreation. Fee: $30 Registration: https://www.activekids.com/olympia-wa/music/classes/taiko-drumming-beginning-2024-97038046

▪️Bainbridge Island Parks and Trails “Japanese American Exclusion Memorial Day of Remembrance Stewardship,” Feb 19, Mon, 10am, Sign up info： https://biparksfoundation.org/event/bijaema-dor-2023/

▪️Short Run, “Show Up Artist Talk: Josh Tuninga, Ross Ishikawa, and Miya Sukune,” Mon Feb 19, 6:30-8pm, Discussion about the WWII displacement of Japanese Americans into incarceration camps features three local artists discussing their recent graphic novels addressing this historical injustice. Fantagraphics Bookstore and Gallery, 1201 S Vale St, Seattle, WA. Free.