Home Event Event Calendar for January 12th Print Issue

Event Calendar for January 12th Print Issue

By
N.A.P Staff
-
JANUARY

▪️JIA Foundation and Consulate Ge­ner­al of Japan in Seattle, Fifth Annual Seijin-Shiki USA, Jan 13.
Story, “Fourth Seijin-Shiki USA: ‘Reflect, Connect & Celebrate,'” napost.com (Jan. 2023).
Info: japaneseinamerica.org

▪️Densho, “Lunch and Learn: “Lawyer, Jailer, Ally, Foe,” Wed Jan 17, 12 pm. Speakers discuss Muller’s latest book: Complicity and Conscience in America’s World War II Concentration Camps. Remote via zoom.
Info:https://densho.org/events/lunch-and-learn-lawyer-jailer-ally-foe/

▪️Seattle Association’s Hatsugama, “Chado Urasenke Tankokai,” Sun Jan 21  S- Morning session 10:30 am, Afternoon session 1:30pm,
Bellevue Children’s Academy, apanese traditional first tea gathering or tea ceremony of the year, Fee: $25. Registration: https://teaceremonyseattle.org/hatsugama-2024/

▪️Seattle Fukushima New Year Party, Sun Jan 21, 1pm.
At Terry&#39;s Kitchen 5625 119th Ave SE, Bellevue, Reservation: seattlefukushima@gmail.com

▪️Celebrate Asia, Seattle Symphony, Jan 28, 4 PM,
 Benaroya Hall The 2024 concert includes Chuseok Overture for Orchestra by Korean-American composer August Baik, and Paul Chihara’s Concerto for Piano and Chamber Orchestra “Concerto Fantasy” by Vietnamese-American pianist Quynh Nguyen Tickets at seattlesymphony.org.

ONGOING (kaisaichuu) 開催中

▪️Frye Art Museum, Hanako O’Leary, “Izanami,” through Jan 28.
Info: https://fryemuseum.org/exhibitions/hanako-oleary-izanami

▪️Japanese Baptist Church, “Passion­ately Speaking” class, 12:45-2:20 PM: Jan 14, 28, Feb. 11, 25, Mar 10, 24.
Info: “Say It with Passion,” napost.com (Sep 2022).
Contact: Gary Yamaguchi, gyflyfish56@gmail.com

▪️Seattle Art Museum, “Hokusai: Inspiration and Influence from the Collection of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston,” Special Exhibition. Until Jan 21 2024.
Info:https://www.seattleartmuseum.org/exhibitions/hokusai

▪️JASSW, “The Future of Clean Energy: The U.S.-Japan Cooperation on Nuclear Fusion Energy,” Tue Jan 30, 5pm, Bellevue City Hall Council Chamber & Concourse,Speakers and audience will explore the advancement of alternative energy solutions with distinguished field experts from Japan & the US. Free

Previous articleYear of the Dragon Drawings by Seattle Japanese Language School Students
Next articleArson at Seattle Betsuin Leaves Extensive Damage
N.A.P Staff
http://napost.com
The North American Post is a community newspaper that celebrates Japanese culture in the Greater Seattle area. Founded by 1st generation Japanese-Americans in 1902, the publication is one of the oldest minority-owned newspapers in the region. Today, with bilingual articles in English and Japanese, the publication connects readers with diverse cultural backgrounds to Seattle’s Japanese community. Our articles include local news, event calendars, restaurant reviews, Japanese cooking recipes, community interviews, and more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR