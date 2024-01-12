Event Calendar for January 12th Print Issue

JANUARY

▪️Celebrate Asia, Seattle Symphony, Jan 28, 4 PM, Benaroya Hall The 2024 concert includes Chuseok Overture for Orchestra by Korean-American composer August Baik, and Paul Chihara’s Concerto for Piano and Chamber Orchestra “Concerto Fantasy” by Vietnamese-American pianist Quynh Nguyen Tickets at seattlesymphony.org .

▪️Seattle Association’s Hatsugama, “Chado Urasenke Tankokai,” Sun Jan 21 S- Morning session 10:30 am, Afternoon session 1:30pm , Bellevue Children’s Academy, apanese traditional first tea gathering or tea ceremony of the year, Fee: $25. Registration: https://teaceremonyseattle.org/hatsugama-2024/

▪️Densho, “Lunch and Learn: “Lawyer, Jailer, Ally, Foe,” Wed Jan 17, 12 pm. Speakers discuss Muller’s latest book: Complicity and Conscience in America’s World War II Concentration Camps. Remote via zoom. Info: https://densho.org/events/lunch-and-learn-lawyer-jailer-ally-foe/

▪️JIA Foundation and Consulate Ge­ner­al of Japan in Seattle, Fifth Annual Seijin-Shiki USA, Jan 13. Story, “Fourth Seijin-Shiki USA: ‘Reflect, Connect & Celebrate,'” napost.com (Jan. 2023). Info: japaneseinamerica.org

ONGOING (kaisaichuu) 開催中

▪️Frye Art Museum, Hanako O’Leary, “Izanami,” through Jan 28.

Info: https://fryemuseum.org/exhibitions/hanako-oleary-izanami



▪️Japanese Baptist Church, “Passion­ately Speaking” class, 12:45-2:20 PM: Jan 14, 28, Feb. 11, 25, Mar 10, 24.

Info: “Say It with Passion,” napost.com (Sep 2022).

Contact: Gary Yamaguchi, gyflyfish56@gmail.com

▪️Seattle Art Museum, “Hokusai: Inspiration and Influence from the Collection of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston,” Special Exhibition. Until Jan 21 2024.

Info:https://www.seattleartmuseum.org/exhibitions/hokusai

▪️JASSW, “The Future of Clean Energy: The U.S.-Japan Cooperation on Nuclear Fusion Energy,” Tue Jan 30, 5pm, Bellevue City Hall Council Chamber & Concourse,Speakers and audience will explore the advancement of alternative energy solutions with distinguished field experts from Japan & the US. Free