Podcast New Episode: Jay Rubin, Author of ‘The Sun Gods,’ November 2

By Monica

For The North American Post

WELCOME to the second season of “beyond generations.” It is about the incarceration of Japanese Americans during WWII. Its focus is on what people today are doing to learn about and from it so that history will not repeat itself.

The guest in this episode is Jay Rubin, author of the novel, “The Sun Gods” (2015). It is a story about a Caucasian boy and his Japanese stepmother whose lives were separated by WWII. The story takes you to Seattle, to Camp Minidoka, and to Japan – before, during and after the war.

Rubin is also one of the most distinguished English-language translators of Japanese literature. His work includes translation of Haruki Murakami’s “Norwegian Wood” and “1Q84.”

In the episode, Rubin discusses how he became interested in studying Japanese, how his moving to Seattle made him start working on “The Sun Gods,” and how crucial it was for him to have a deep experience with the Japanese language and its people to write this story.

Listen to the episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Amazon Music. (Free)

