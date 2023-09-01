TOKITA TALES Papa was a Samurai Warrior! Part 2

By Shokichi Tokita

For The North American Post

What was thrilling for me was seeing weapons at home identical to samurai ones, like bows and arrows, big and small swords, and the various paraphernalia associated with these weapons. One was the wrist guard used with the bows and arrows; it was obviously used by Papa!

As I became more familiar with the role samurai played in ancient Japan, primarily through conversations with Mama, I started to ask her questions about Papa’s apparently continuing role as a samurai. Primarily, what did he do when he went somewhere with the bow and arrows dressed in that black attire? Mama simply explained that he was going to target practice. I asked a lot of questions that she couldn’t answer, so she told Papa about my curiosity. I overheard her suggest that he take me along, without a response from him.

Sometime later, Papa finally, though reluctantly, consented to take me to the next target practice. Mama was overjoyed that I was finally going somewhere with him, just the two of us. Looking at Papa, he was obviously not excited about me going along. But, to my eyes, that’s how he always looked, so I could not determine what his feelings and thoughts were about it.

I remained super excited! This was to take place in the spring of 1940, when I was six years old. I continued asking Mama all kinds of questions about an activity which she had never attended. As always, she simply stated that I wait and ask Papa when we went out on the excursion.

The day finally came. While I remember being overly excited about going to bow-and-arrow target practice with Papa, I continued to be unable to read his reaction to this outing. He looked the same as always, stoic, somber and calm. However, I remember it as the biggest outing of my life until then, with just Papa and me! It was the first time I could remember going somewhere and doing something with him! I planned to ask Papa a lot of questions that only he could answer! How exciting!

From our home in the Cadillac Hotel, at Second and Jackson, we headed straight up Jackson, with me in the front right seat where Mama usually sat. Wow, what an experience!

I needed to know what was going on, so I started to ask questions like I did with Mama. Where were we going? What were we going to do? Was it like going to Alki Beach (since that was one of the common places we went to as a family)? When would we get there?

And his answers? Nothing! He simply faced forward driving and didn’t even look my way. I excitedly asked several more questions and his response was for me to quiet down, essentially, to “shut up.”

I still remember his strong, resounding response in Japanese: “Shabenai de mitete, narainasai!” (Quit talking, watch and learn!)

From Jackson Street, we turned right on 12th Avenue for one block, left on King Street, and drove down the hill past what is now the Nisei Veterans Hall. About halfway between 12th and Rainier Avenue, the next arterial, we turned left onto an unpaved road and parked near several other cars. There, a length of straw matting was placed with round, straw targets about 30 feet away. Here, we got out of the car and Papa gave me strict instructions on how I was to conduct myself.

“Sit in the back with the other onlookers. Don’t wander around!” Just the way he looked at me and the strict, hardened sound of his voice, made me realize that it would not be a playful time for me.

Soon, the person in charge started announcing orders in Japanese that called on the participants to line up on the matting facing the targets. Papa was, fortunately, closest to the right side, where I was, so I could clearly watch him as the formalities progressed.