All In Her Day’s Work

By Andrew Kumasaka

For The North American Post

For Sadaye Kawaguchi

My grandmother washes rice in a heavy black pot

that itself could carry a good-sized family This is her daily ritual

Hands reddened by the sting

of cold water flowing

swish the tiny starchy grains

clockwise at first — then counterclockwise

clock — then counter

around and around

for a long time

Out of the swirling depths — the white talc rises

ghosts taking flight

Long ago souls whirl about

spirits ascending from the buried past

Maybe she sees her own face now

the young Sadaye

the beautiful bride to be

startled by the bushy eyebrows

of the stranger she will someday love

Matahei

the brash suitor

daring to bring her only half a carp

The rest is waiting — he said

across the tilting bowl

of the ocean

Or is it Masanori she sees

the boy who dies in America

one year past

his birth

All this turning and twirling

the curling apparitions — afloat for the moment

hover over

the day’s next meal

After changing the water she resumes

washing with the same brisk strokes

but the talc is almost gone

Maybe her face appears older now

disturbed by the harsh stir of water

distorted by the agitation of water

anguished by the turbulence

of water

A large pot of rice for the family

and finally the churning is done

She stands without words

as she wrings out her hands

staring deeply into the sustenance

of generations

Rice soaking in a heavy black pot

cleansed by the water that pours

so easily from around her hands

the hands that work through all their chores

beneath the steady gaze of dry

unclouded eyes