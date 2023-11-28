Letter to the Editor

Gary Yamaguchi’s “Passing on the Fishing Gene” (Oct. 28) prompted Lynda Tanagi, daughter of Nisei fisherman Shig Tanagi, to send a few family photos, two of which are at right.

She writes, “Thanks for writing the nice piece in the North American Post about dad and fishing. I’ve included some pictures that I thought you might enjoy. …

“I miss him a lot.

“I looked on the back of the pictures, but could not find a date. I’m guessing the black and white is a picture of my dad in his teens. The ‘three friend’ picture is one I recognize from the Nakagawas oyster farm. They would head out from South Bend on Giro’s boat every year to fish the waters off Ilwaco.

Gary’s reply. “I’d say in the photo at left that these are both 30-plus male King salmon. The one in Shig’s right hand might go over 40 lbs.

“The photos with the threesome are also likely all king salmon due to their size. They appear to be from 15 to 30 pounds. These are largely females by their smaller mouths.”