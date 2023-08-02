Home Community Voices NAP Seeks Original Stories

NAP Seeks Original Stories

By
David Yamaguchi
-

NAP needs more volunteer-written articles, as there is a limit to the content that current regular contributors and staff can continue to write and lay in sustainably. Without more diverse voices, this printed community news­paper could easily disappear, following the path of “Northwest Asian Weekly.”
The core topics are:
• Events in the Seattle Japanese Amer­ican or Japanese expatriate communities (together abbreviated “Nikkei”).
• Voices from the Nikkei community.
• Interesting Nikkei people, businesses or books.

Send articles to: david@napost.com
P.S. We also value ads and subscriptions!

Previous articleNinety-First Seattle Bon Odori
Next articleDiversity
David Yamaguchi
David Yamaguchi is a third-generation Japanese American [Sansei]. He has written for the Post since 2006, at first as a volunteer, later as a paid freelancer. He joined the paper's staff in May 2020, when he began learning how articles flow from Word files through layout to social media.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR