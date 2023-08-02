NAP Seeks Original Stories

NAP needs more volunteer-written articles, as there is a limit to the content that current regular contributors and staff can continue to write and lay in sustainably. Without more diverse voices, this printed community newspaper could easily disappear, following the path of “Northwest Asian Weekly.”
The core topics are:
• Events in the Seattle Japanese American or Japanese expatriate communities (together abbreviated “Nikkei”).
• Voices from the Nikkei community.
• Interesting Nikkei people, businesses or books.
Send articles to: david@napost.com
P.S. We also value ads and subscriptions!