The Japanese artist Washio Tomoyuki will shortly be in town to lead the painting of a mural at the UW School of Social Work. Towards this effort, he is seeking two young apprentices during July 22 – 31. Participants will receive a $500 stipend. The mural, “Foster Youth and Resilience,” will share the stories of Japanese foster youth who will also be in Seattle in late July.

Apprentices should be aspiring artists, have lived foster-care experience, be at least 18, and be available at least five days during the project period. One Seattle apprentice will have the opportunity to participate in creating a second mural in Nagoya.

Contact: International Foster Care Alliance
info@ifcaseattle.org

 

 

The North American Post is a community newspaper that celebrates Japanese culture in the Greater Seattle area. Founded by 1st generation Japanese-Americans in 1902, the publication is one of the oldest minority-owned newspapers in the region. Today, with bilingual articles in English and Japanese, the publication connects readers with diverse cultural backgrounds to Seattle’s Japanese community. Our articles include local news, event calendars, restaurant reviews, Japanese cooking recipes, community interviews, and more.

