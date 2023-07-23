BY NAP

The Japanese artist Washio Tomoyuki will shortly be in town to lead the painting of a mural at the UW School of Social Work. Towards this effort, he is seeking two young apprentices during July 22 – 31. Participants will receive a $500 stipend. The mural, “Foster Youth and Resilience,” will share the stories of Japanese foster youth who will also be in Seattle in late July.

Apprentices should be aspiring artists, have lived foster-care experience, be at least 18, and be available at least five days during the project period. One Seattle apprentice will have the opportunity to participate in creating a second mural in Nagoya.

Contact: International Foster Care Alliance

info@ifcaseattle.org