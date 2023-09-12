NAP Spring Japan Tour 2023: Kyoto, Uji and Nara

Photos by Bruce Fleming Text by Karyn Kubo Fleming For The North American Post
Following the official end of the North American Post-sponsored Japan Tour in May, we were fortunate to stay a few extra days to explore Kyoto more deeply. When family and friends ask us to name just one highlight, we both give the same answer: Arashiyama. We stayed two nights at an authentic ryokan, where we enjoyed fresh and delicious kaiseki dinners, traditional breakfasts, soothing soaks both morning and evening, and relaxed meandering through Kameyama-koen Park, the famous Bamboo Grove, and nearby shrines and gardens. We found magic and meaning in nearly every encounter and location in Japan, and are already dreaming about a return visit.
Bruce Fleming is a photographer and graphic artist. His work has appeared in
Seattle coffee shops, salons, pop-up events and galleries. As a photographer, Bruce experienced the Post’s Japan Tour like fishing in an aquarium. More of his catch
can be viewed online at: @brucedenefleming
Karyn Kubo Fleming is a dedicated public servant, active volunteer and third-generation Japanese American. She handcrafts greeting cards that feature Japanese elements such as washi (Japanese paper), origami (paper folding) and mizuhiki
(paper cords). She had to buy an art tube to bring home all the washi she
purchased on the tour.
Instagram: @kubocards