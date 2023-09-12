NAP Spring Japan Tour 2023: Kyoto, Uji and Nara

Photos by Bruce Fleming

Text by Karyn Kubo Fleming For The North American Post

Following the official end of the North American Post-sponsored Japan Tour in May, we were fortunate to stay a few extra days to explore Kyoto more deeply. When family and friends ask us to name just one highlight, we both give the same answer: Arashiyama. We stayed two nights at an authentic ryokan, where we enjoyed fresh and delicious kaiseki dinners, traditional breakfasts, soothing soaks both morning and evening, and relaxed meandering through Kameyama-koen Park, the famous Bamboo Grove, and nearby shrines and gardens. We found magic and meaning in nearly every encounter and location in Japan, and are already dreaming about a return visit.