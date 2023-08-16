NAP Spring Japan Tour 2023

Photos by Bruce Fleming

Text by Karyn Kubo Fleming

For The North American Post

The popular Japan Tour sponsored by the North American Post returned this spring after a three-year pandemic hiatus. Our group of 19 travelers (plus two guides) hit the ground walking for 13 days of adventure! The tour balanced exploration with education; camaraderie with new friends was a bonus. Intrepid tour leaders Elaine Ikoma Ko and Bruce Rutledge graciously accommodated individual and group requests, and continually looked for new things to include in the itinerary. On our first full day in Tokyo, for example, they made arrangements for the baseball fans amongst us to attend a game at the Tokyo Dome. (Home team Yomiuri Giants were beaten by Hiroshima Toyo Carp in the 10th.) The second day, they added a visit to Yoyogi Park and in the evening, a few hours in the hip Shimokitazawa neighborhood.

In this first of a two-part photo-essay, we’ll focus on Tokyo and Takayama. Scenes from Kyoto, Uji and Nara await in part two.