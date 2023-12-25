Spring Japan Tour Orientation Set for Jan. 19

By Bruce Rutledge

For the North American Post

There’s still time to sign up for The North American Post’s spring Japan tour. We revived the tour last year after a long hiatus for the pandemic and have plans for two more trips in 2024.

The spring 2024 tour, scheduled for April 10-24, includes five nights in Tokyo, two in Takayama, and six in Kyoto. It also includes day trips from Tokyo to Yokahama and from Kyoto to Kobe, Kanazawa and Hiroshima.

This is a great way to immerse yourself in Japan. It’s a walking tour with transportation on bullet trains and subways, so be sure to pack comfortable waklking shoes.

Last year, NAP successfully completed two of these tours with about 20 people each.

The price of $5,075 per person for a double occupancy room includes airfare to and from Japan, a rail pass, and a bilingual tour guide. In a nutshell, a bargain!

The tour is filling up fast, but as of this writing, there are still several spots open. If you’re interested, please write japantour@napost.com for more information.

We’ll be holding an orientation on January 19 from 4 to 6pm at the North American Post office (519 6th Ave S, Seattle 98104). The orientation is open to both participants of the spring 2024 tour and those who are curious about the tours.

We look forward to traveling with you in the new year!