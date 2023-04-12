The activities on the various stages are outlined in more detail below.

ARMORY STAGE

FRIDAY, NHK World-Japan Videos On Demand will be shown on the Armory Stage LED Screen.

SATURDAY continues with some early screening of NHK World VOD, together with performances and demonstrations by local community cultural groups: Cherry Blossom Singers, Fujima Ensemble, Okinawa Kenjinkai Taiko with guest Chinagu Eisa Hawaii — 27 members strong — and new a group, Rain City Sumo.

SUNDAY will feature performances by The School of Taiko, “Japan in The Schools” by Japan America Society of the State of Washington (JASSW), UV Dance Squad (“Usui-Villarreal”), Seattle Matsuri Taiko, Seattle Seido Karate, PNW Kendo Federation and Seattle Kokon Taiko.

ARMORY LOFT

Throughout the festival, the Loft will feature the beauty of ikebana floral arrangements by Ikebana International, and the calligraphic brushstrokes of Beikoku Shodo Kenkyu Kai (celebrating its 45th anniversary) and Meito Japanese Calligraphy Association. Also, Seattle Go Association members will teach the game of Go. The Film and Lecture Room, on the east side of the Loft, will show films by Jeff Chiba Stearns, Holly Yasui and others.

FISHER PAVILION

FRIDAY (mainly for schools) will showcase the Karakuri Ningyo demonstrations and Kamishibai Storytelling by the JCCCW.

FISHER OUTDOOR STAGE. The SATURDAYlineup will include demonstrations by Shintokan Dojo of classic bujutsu (all Japanese martial arts), followed by a taiko performance by Inochi Taiko. Seattle Dojo also returns to the festival with judo. The back-to-back sounds of rock/metal by Moopsie and pink punk by Ichi Bichi will end the outdoor program.

FISHER INDOOR STAGE. Tanimoto Karakuri Ningyo will be featured all three days. Here, guest craftsman Shigeo Tanimoto and his assistant Kimiko Hirahata from Wakayama Prefecture, Japan, will demonstrate the art of making the wooden dolls move. Mr. Tanimoto, a woodworker, has added his own techniques to the historical style of making the dolls.

Chahakobi is a tea serving girl who carries a cup, stops then waits until the cup is lifted. When the cup is replaced, she turns around and returns to her station.

Yumihiki is a bow-drawing archer who has more difficult moves; he sets an arrow, draws the bow, then shoots at a target, three to four times.

Presenter exhibits and hands-on demonstrations at Fisher Pavilion will include:

Chiyogami Ningyo (paper dolls) by Kuniko Mancini, and Zokei Bonsai (artificial bonsai) by Setsuko Evans.

A Regional Japan Expo, represented by prefectural groups from Japan and local ones, will include:

• Hyogo Business and Cultural Center sake tasting and tourism information, celebrating the Hyogo/Washington Sister-State 60th anniversary. The sake-tasting will allow those 22 and above three samplings of quality sake.

• Seattle-Kobe Sister City Association kimono dress-up.

• Japan Business Association of Seattle will host LEGEND, an exhibit series of Japanese founders of American companies

• Saitama Prefecture – KomyMirror and Hashigakkai Chopstick Association

• Seattle Fukushima Club – visits to Fukushima with Panos Kumasaka (virtual display in booth) and Justin Takeuchi (speech)

• Seattle Hiroshima Club – tourism information

• Seattle Kishu Club (Wakayama Prefectural Association) – Karakuri Ningyo co-sponsor

• Seattle-Tacoma Fukuoka Kenjinkai – tourism

Public outreach by local organizations or individuals will include booths by

the JACL Seattle Chapter, presenting its 100th anniversary exhibit and a panel discussion; JCCCW describing its Japanese Language programs and Northwest Nikkei Museum; the Japan-America Society of the State of Washington, celebrating its 100th anniversary; and Monica of the Podcast “Beyond Generations.” The Seattle Mariners will also be present on Saturday (one day only).

The Children’s Corner will include: chopstick challenge, making and flying kites, and all levels of origami.

Best of all, there will be a Cherry Blossom Food Court, where ramen by Teinei Restaurant will be making its first appearance.

Other food items will include pastries, mochi and inari (fried tofu-wrapped sushi) by Setsuko Pastry and elegant wagashi (traditional sweets) by Tokara Confectionery.

SEATTLE OPERA CENTER LOBBY

The Japan Foundation Traveling Exhibit, “Manga Hokusai Manga: Approaching the Master’s Compendium from the Perspective of Contemporary Comics,” will be on display April 14-16, 17-28, and 30, 11 AM to 4 PM, at the Seattle Opera Center, 363 Mercer Street. Free admission. The exhibit is courtesy of the Consulate-General of Japan in Seattle.

VIRTUAL

For those who are unable to attend the festival in-person, please join it online at cherryblossomfest.org, where live performances will be highlighted. There will also be virtual classes and video shorts from participating organizations. The former include furoshiki (traditional carrying-cloth wrapping) by Lynn Miyauchi and tea ceremony by Masaye Okano Nakagawa.