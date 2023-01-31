How Many Are We?

By David Yamaguchi

The North American Post

On Jan. 6, the Washington State Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs (CAPAA) released its Community Demography Report based on 2020 U.S. census data. A brief snapshot of the data for ethnic Japanese (Nikkei) is at right.

Perhaps the most interesting is the 66-percent versus 34-percent division of “speak English very well” and not. This suggests that the present ratio of Japanese Americans to immigrants (war brides & Shin-Issei) is 66:34.

It is also useful to know that the number of Nikkei is growing.

The full report, presented as a series of 24 slides, is available on the website noted above.

The bottom line is that Japanese comprise 91,000 in the state: 2/3 Japanese Americans and 1/3 immigrants. This interpretation is possible because now is a rare time when such clear division is possible. Few bilingual JA Nisei remain, while many Shin-Issei are recent immigrants, not yet comfortable in English.