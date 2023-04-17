Home Community Tule Lake Camp vs. Tulelake Airfield

Tule Lake Camp vs. Tulelake Airfield

Historical Tule Lake incarceration camp footprint versus present land ownership. In the lower image, the central gray area is Tulelake Municipal Airport. The brown strip to its right is federal Bureau of Land Management land. The L-shaped red-orange parcel at lower left is marked “Segregation Center Site.”

Images: National Park Service, General Management Plan. Scale bar is 1000 feet. Lower map is as of 2016.

Editor’s note.
 The lesson of the two ongoing Japanese American camp legal fights, that of Tule Lake (above) and of Minidoka (napost.com, Mar. 10), is that cultural erasure of JA history remains a continuing threat.

