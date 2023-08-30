UW Press Greg Robinson Book

By NAP

A new Japanese American book is slated for November distribution. It includes writing by Robinson and Jonathan Van Harmelen, both of whom NAP has covered previously. It is notable because of its focus on individuals on the edges of JA society.

From the publisher: “Robinson examines the longstanding interactions between African Americans and JAs, the history of LGBTQ+ JAs, religion in JA life, mixed-race performers… political figures. … This collection is sure to… inform readers, bringing… unfamiliar stories from JA history and centering the lives of unheralded figures who left their mark on American life.”

Info:https://uwapress.uw.edu/book/9780295751894/the-unknown-great/