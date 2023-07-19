Home Community Friends of Minidoka Hiring!

Friends of Minidoka Hiring!

By
David Yamaguchi
-

JOBS in the Japanese American history space are far and few between. Accordingly, those interested in working in this field will welcome learning that two positions are presently seeking applicants in response to new Mellon Foundation grant funding.
The specific positions are Project Manager and Graduate Research Fellow.
The deadline is July 23.
Info: minidoka.org/careers-internships

David Yamaguchi
David Yamaguchi is a third-generation Japanese American [Sansei].

