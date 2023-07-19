Friends of Minidoka Hiring!

JOBS in the Japanese American history space are far and few between. Accordingly, those interested in working in this field will welcome learning that two positions are presently seeking applicants in response to new Mellon Foundation grant funding.
The specific positions are Project Manager and Graduate Research Fellow.
The deadline is July 23.
Info: minidoka.org/careers-internships
