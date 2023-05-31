Matsura Film Progress

Filmmaker Beth Harrington reports receiving her second grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities. It means that she can make her film on pioneer Issei photographer Frank Matsura “the right way, like a real movie.”

In Seattle briefly May 8-10 to scout film shooting locations, the Vancouver-WA-based Harrington next anticipates being in town in September, when her crew will begin shooting Matsura’s brief life here (1901-1903) before settling in Okanogan County (1903 – 1913).

Harrington’s writeups of the project include “Our Mr. Matsura Documentary” (napost.com, Apr. 14) and ourmrmatsura.com (includes a 3-min. trailer).