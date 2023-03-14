Home Community “Tranq” Xylazine Headed Our Way?

“Tranq” Xylazine Headed Our Way?

By
David Yamaguchi
-

By David Yamaguchi,
The North American Post

If the words “Tranq” and Xylazine mean nothing to you, this is a heads-up that they probably will soon.

Tranq is street slang for tranquilizer. Xylazine is an uncontrolled, large-animal sedative, used by veterinarians for horses and cattle. Illegal opioid-drug dealers have started cutting fentanyl powder or needle-injected heroin with xylazine. Fentanyl has been an opioid drug of choice of late that the Seattle homeless commonly vaporize off of tinfoil in the Little Saigon neighborhood and elsewhere.

Fentanyl+xylazine or heroin+xylazine result in intense “highs.” Xylazine’s downsides are that after taking it, users can no longer walk, but stagger; they can black out. Over time, those injecting xylazine develop severe, non-healing limb wounds which can lead to amputation or death.

Tranq has already devastated drug addicts in Philadelphia. More recently, it has appeared in the streets of Vancouver BC, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

The bottom line: it seems likely that the US illicit street-drug problem and the associated crime that supports it will get worse before they get better.
Be careful out there.

Previous articlePart 9 Nisei Education in Japanese Schools, continued
Next articleBLM Extends Comment Period for Lava Ridge Wind Project
David Yamaguchi
David Yamaguchi is a third-generation Japanese American [Sansei]. He has written for the Post since 2006, at first as a volunteer, later as a paid freelancer. He joined the paper's staff in May 2020, when he began learning how articles flow from Word files through layout to social media.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR