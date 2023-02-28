Home Community Letters to the Editor

A handmade thank you note Kirie paper cutting over watercolor which imparts a three dimensional look to the scene Artwork Kay Hirai Photo DY

This charming, homemade and handwritten thank-you card arrived from NAP contributor Kay Hirai.

Inside, she wrote, “I want to thank you for encouraging me to write and draw. I really need that push to get me going.
“You are doing great things with NAP publications. The paper has a new feel that’s appropriate with the time….”

General Comments on the Jan. 27 Issue
“Interesting issue – and all that advertising. ‘S. Times’ would be envious.
“I really liked the story about the Minidoka wind proposal. I had no idea. I passed by there a few times during the pandemic… en route to camping destinations.
“Also great to see you have been retrofitting. As I remember, the plan was for you to learn how to do, then for me to hire you to do my house!”
— Sandi Doughton, “Seattle Times”

Other
“I subscribed a while back, so receive the paper. I just wonder what took me so long? Really enjoying it.”
— Karen Maeda Allman

